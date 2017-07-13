Larry James Hill, Jr., 43, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on May 26, 1974, the son of Larry James Hill, Sr. and Janet Hamby Hill. Larry was a member at Promise Land Ministries.

Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his son, Corey Gage Hill; and his wife, Stephanie Padgett Hill.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 17, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Promise Land Ministries, in Bethlehem, and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Larry Hill Fund @ PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

