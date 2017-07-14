Janet Florence Travis, 62, of Connelly Springs died Friday, July 14, 2017 at her residence.

She was born July 7, 1955, the daughter of the late Joseph Hoosier and Ruby Bare Hoosier.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary Wayne Travis of the home; two daughters, Michelle Young of Hickory, April Dawn Travis of Connelly Springs; two sons, Jeffery Travis and fiance Michelle Ledford of Connelly Springs; Gary Wayne Travis Jr. of Boston.

No services are planned at this time.

The Travis family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.