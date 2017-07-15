Eunice Lackey

Eunice “Maxine” Chandler Lackey, age 82, of Taylorsville passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on July 31, 1934 in Davidson County, the daughter of the late Lewis Stedevant Chandler and Kate Matlock Midkiff. Maxine had worked in the home health industry before retirement and she was a fan of the Oral Roberts Ministry and the 700 Club.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will greatly be missed, but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Sandra Lackey Houston; granddaughter, Misty Lynn Pennell; grandson, Corey Lackey; sister, Doris Vincent; brother, Aubrey Chandler; and son- in – law, James Bradford (Brad) McLelland.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Norman (Rebecca) Lackey, Micheal Lackey, Randy Lackey, and Terry Lackey, all of Taylorsville; daughters, Debbie (Harold) Lackey Benge, of Taylorsville and Darlene Lackey McLelland, of Statesville; sister, Sylvia Freeman, of Lexington; grandchildren, Chad (Patricia) Lackey, Michelle (Billy) Setzer, Melony Pennell, Melissa Lions, Kristy (Anthony) Rimmer, Heather (Joe) Johnson, Nick Houston, Sammy Lackey, Shawn (Chrystal) Lackey, and Scotty Lackey; step-grandchildren, Kristy Benge, Melissa Owens, and Molly and Jessica Setzer; along with several great-grandchildren.

There are no formal service planned at this time. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

