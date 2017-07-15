Jimmie Baity

Jimmie Arnold Baity, age 70, of Hiddenite, went to his eternal home on July 15, 2017. Jimmie was born January 22, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late Rev. Homer Albert Baity and Mattie Reavis Baity. He was retired from Shurtape Technologies in Stony Point. Jimmie was a dedicated hard worker and most of all, he had a big friendly heart for all he met and was forever the comical jokester, and he loved to see people smile and laugh, forever a “kid at heart.”

Jimmie and his wife attended Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Atwell and James Larry Baity, and two sisters: Betty Baity Reese and Catherine Owens Hamby.

Jimmie leaves to carry on his legacy his wife Betty Jean Davis Baity and daughters, Tracy Jeanette Baity and Sherry Mullins; step daughters; Lisa Reyes and Trisha Coleman. Jimmie is survived by three brothers; Bill Baity, Sr., and wife Betty, Donald Baity and wife Clare and Jerry Baity. Three grandchildren surviving, Jimmie are: Andrew James Mullins and Jordan and Jared Miller, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite, with Pastor Mitch King and Rev. Steve Parks officiating. Visitation will be from 4-5 pm prior to the service. A gathering and cookout is being planned for a later date at the Baity home place in Vashti and will be announced later.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family request donations toward final cost or to a Veteran of Foreign Wars charity of choice.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Baity family by visiting www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Jimmie Arnold Baity.