Gary Dean Martin, 56, of Hickory died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

He was born June 18, 1961 son of Roy “Butch” Martin and Brenda Jenkins Martin. He helped establish the LINC Ministry of Catawba County UCC Churches. He participated in many mission trips, was a delegate to regional church meetings and was an active member of Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church.

His parents, Roy “Butch” and Brenda Jenkins Martin of Hickory; two sisters, Pamela Martin Ruerup and husband Robert of Hickory and Paula Martin Garrett and husband Bobby of Hickory; survive him.

The funeral will be 2:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2017 at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church with Pastor Anne Wepner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Friday, July 21st, 2017 at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church 4547 Bethel Church Road Hickory 28602.

The Martin family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.