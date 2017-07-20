Joint Undercover Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests

Alexander & Wilkes authorities round up alleged drug dealers

On July 12, 2017, NarcotiControlled Substance Investigators with the Alexander and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Offices have charged and arrested 8 individuals as a result of a joint undercover investigation that began in May of 2017. The undercover investigation looked in to the street level distribution of methamphetamine in Alexander and Wilkes counties.

The following persons were arrested and charged in the drug probe:

• Brett Andrew Chapman, 29, of Taylorsville, was charged with: 3 counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; 2 counts Sell/Deliver Sch. II Controlled Substance; 1 count Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/ Place for Controlled Substance. Bond: $50,000 Secured.

• Erica Brook Jones, 28, of Taylorsville, was charged with: Possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance. Bond: $8,500 Secured.

• Jeremy Allen Hampton, 21, of Taylorsville, was charged with: 3 counts possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance; 3 counts Maintain Vehicle/ Dwelling/ Place for Controlled Substance; 2 counts Sell/Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance; 2 counts Conspire to Sell/Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance. Hampton faces 1 count each of Possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance and Maintaining Vehicle in Alexander County the remaining charges Hampton faces are in Wilkes County. Bond: $120,000 Secured.

• Franklin Chadwick (Chad) Rogers, 44, of Taylorsville, was charged with: Felony Possession of SCH II Controlled Substance; Maintain Vehicle/ Dwelling/ Place for Controlled Substance; Possess Drug Paraphernalia; Felony possession SCH I Controlled Substance (Heroin). Wilkes County charges Rogers with: Sell/Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance, Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling / Place for Controlled Substance. Bond: $10,000 Secured.

• Trenton Kade Tarlton, 27, of Taylorsville, was charged with: 2 counts Conspire Sell/Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance in Wilkes County. Bond: $20,000.

• Walter Curtis Childers, 35, of Taylorsville, was charged with Possession of SCH II Controlled Substance. Bond: $8,500.00 Secured. Charged on June 27, 2017.

• Holly Lynn Pope, 30, of Taylorsville, was charged with: Simple Possession of SCH IV Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of SCH II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000 Secured.

• Adam Colby Starnes, 39, of Taylorsville, was charged with: (Alexander County charges) Sell/Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance; Possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance, and Maintain Vehicle/ Dwelling/ Place for Controlled Substance. Wilkes County charged Starnes with: Sell/ Deliver SCH II Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to sell and deliver SCH II Controlled Substance, and Maintain Vehicle / Dwelling/ Place for Controlled Substance. Bond: $60,000 Secured.