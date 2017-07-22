Roy James Deal Jr., 85, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home on July 22, 2017 after an extended illness.

Born July 2, 1932, in Alexander County, where he resided until moving to Charlotte, then returned to Alexander County after his retirement. Places of employment included Sipe Lumber Company, Harris Express Trucking, Johnson Motor Lines, and Stone Container Corp.

Known as Junior, he loved spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, traveling, and helping all he could whenever he could.

Junior was preceded in death by his father, Roy James Deal Sr.; an infant sister; and a niece, Donna Teague.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Angelene (Ann); two daughters, Sharon Deal of the home, and Rita Johnson and husband Steve of Graham; a sister, Hazel Torres and husband George of Hayward, California; a niece, Georgette Starz of Fullerton, California; a nephew, Shannon Torres of Hayward, California; a grandson, Eric Johnson of Graham; and a step-mother, Lena F. Deal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where Junior was a faithful member. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m., with Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Mark Marshall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to Forgiven Ministry, PO Box 117, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

