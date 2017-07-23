J. T. Coonse, 80, of Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 23, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

He was born on May 30, 1937, in Catawba County, son of the late Perry Robert and Mary Johnson Coonse. J.T. was a loving husband, father, brother, and loyal friend.

He served in the United States Air Force for six years, and the North Carolina Army National Guard for 33 years. While he served, he was a mechanic and taught classes at Fort Bragg for working on army vehicles. He was awarded “Best in State” with his unit in Morganton for operational maintenance. He was an honorary Paid up for Life member of American Legion Post 48, where he served on the honor guard team for many years. He was also an active lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis Coonse of the home; a son, Gary Coonse of Bethlehem; a daughter, Christie Brown and husband Wade of Gastonia; two granddaughters, Peyton Coonse and Paige Coonse, both of Bethlehem; a sister, Betty Sue Coonse of Bethlehem; and two loving caregivers, Gay Faw and Tammy McCaslin.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 26, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 4:30 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, with Reverend Nathaniel Austin and Dr. Wayne Caviness officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church with military honors by American Legion Post 48.

Memorials gifts may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

