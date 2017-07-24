Man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl

A Taylorsville man is being held under a million dollar bond and faces a charge of statutory rape of a 7-year-old child.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that on Saturday, July 22, 2017, deputies responded to a call on Olin Loop Road, Olin, to a report of a possible sexual assault. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was a 7-year-old female who had obvious injuries consistent with a sexual assault. Detectives responded to assist at 1139 Olin Loop Road, Olin.

Detectives conducted an interview with the mother of the victim and learned that she has four children, two with the suspect, Brentley Jason Byers, age 28, of 373 6th Street SW, Taylorsville. The mother stated that she had left the home on Friday, July 21, around 7 a.m. to go to work and didn’t return until Saturday, July 22, around 1 p.m.

When she arrived home, she found the victim sitting in chair in the living room with blood on her and the suspect was on the couch asleep. The victim told her mother that Brentley Jason Byers, the person she refers to as her father, did this to her. The victim told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted.

It was determined that Byers was initially left with all four children, but another family member had come by late on Friday, around 5 or 6 p.m., and picked up two of the children from the home. Indications were that the crime occurred during the night when only two small children and the suspect were in the home.

The scene was secured and a search warrant was obtained to search the residence. Evidence found during the search supported and was consistent with a sexual assault. All evidence located was collected by Crime Scene Investigators who spent hours searching the home. Evidence included clothing that was found in the washing machine, which is suspected to have been an attempt dispose of evidence.

The seven-year-old victim was transported by Iredell County EMS to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. The victim has suffered extensive injuries from the assault. It is believed the victim will need surgery due to the injuries, and is currently still in the care of medical personnel.

Brentley Jason Byers was arrested and charged with Statutory Rape of Child by Adult. He was taken before Magistrate P. Tutterrow who set a $1,000,000 secured bond and a pending court date in Iredell County District Court. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, according to Sheriff Campbell.