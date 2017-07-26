HELP WANTED

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) for case in Stony Point/Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 4 pm, 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon & Tues 8 am to 5 pm, every other Thursday 8 am to 5 pm and every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Vashti/Taylorsville area. M-F 8 am to 12 pm, 20 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Stony Point/Alex. County. M-F 8 am to 1 pm for a total of 25 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Significant income – part time. Because our products work, because they’re easy to share, there’s opportunity for income on your timeline, simply share our products. Our compensation provides immediate income or long-term residual, Simple but powerful, our Independent Consultants prove it. Michael Bell @ 843-729-6230, emichaelbell@gmail.com, Let’s get started.

************

DRIVERS: Avg. $1,100 Plus Weekly! Monthly Bonuses! Medical, Dental, Vision & More! Excellent Equipment w/APU’s. Great Family Home-Time! 1yr CDL-A: 855-582-2032.

************

Drivers CDL-A, $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

************

Drivers: $2500 Sign-On! Rapid growing grocery hauler. New pay package, great benefits, newer trucks. Regional, home daily, CDL-A 2yrs exp. 844-296-9341.