Alex. Central details football scrimmage & endowment information

ACHS has announced details for the upcoming football scrimmages and endowment game later this month.
* On August 9, ACHS will host a head-to-head football scrimmage against the Bunker Hill Bears. This scrimmage will feature JV and Varsity teams and will begin at 6 pm at Cougar Stadium. Admission for the scrimmage is $4.
* The Cougars will participate in a four-team scrimmage with Hickory, Maiden, and West Lincoln at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, August 11, at 6 pm. Admission for the LRU scrimmage is $5.
* The regular season opener against Burns is August 18 in the NCHSAA Endowment Game. The contest begins at 7:30 pm at Cougar Stadium. NO passes are allowed other than NCHSAA, NCCA and the Senior Tar Heel Card. Admission is $6. Pre-sale tickets are available for $5.00 at Scotty’s, Bethlehem Seafood and Steak, 16-South Superette and the Taylorsville Times office.