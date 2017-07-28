Mary Helen Sipe, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday evening, July 29, 2017 at her home.

Born in Alexander County to the late Ray Edward and Patricia Jolly Deal, she was a graduate of Wilkes Community College with an Associate Degree in Accounting. She was employed at The Taylorsville Box Factory, Carolina Glove, and was a Census Worker for many years. Helen attended Unity Christian Church in Stony Point.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Steve, Norris and Connie Deal.

Helen will be remembered for her love of family and her enjoyment of her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a talented cook. She loved to travel.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hayden Franklin Sipe. Helen will be cherished by two daughters, Penny Costner and husband Dale of Taylorsville, and Lisa Thomas and husband Todd of Greensboro; as well as an only son, Todd Sipe of Taylorsville. Mrs. Sipe has four grandchildren, Heather Raymond and husband Michael of Concord, Victoria Fox and husband Landon of Taylorsville, and Skyler and Shelby Thomas of Greensboro; two great-grandchildren, Elliana and Elijah Raymond of Concord; along with a number of nieces and nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for the family pet “Maxie”.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., at Unity Christian Church, in Stony Point, with a memorial service following at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Unity Christian Church, 7860 NC Hwy. 90, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.