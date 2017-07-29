Jerry Lynn Samples, 68, of Hickory, died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center.

Born March 24, 1949, he was the son of the late Benjamin Samples and Julia Hipp Samples.

His wife, Carol Jordan Samples of the home; a step-daughter, Lindsey Wilson of Hickory; and three sisters, Jennifer Samples Pitman of Hickory, Janet Samples Funk of Gainesville, Georgia, and Judy Samples Trent of Taylorsville survive him.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home.

