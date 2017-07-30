Faye McGlamery Kilby, 89, of Cricket, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Villages of Wilkes.

Mrs. Kilby was born December 15, 1927, in Millers Creek, the daughter of the late Otto McGlamery and Kelia Foster McGlamery.

Faye, a homemaker and longtime child care provider, was known to all as Grandma Faye. She loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a Christian of the Baptist faith and a member at Welcome Home Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pressley Kilby; devoted son, Jack Kilby; six sisters, Alfretta Tulbert, Zena Virginia McGlamery, Lavern Lankford, Lorene Craven, Vada Waters, and Hester Gregory; and two brothers, Elton McGlamery and Coy McGlamery.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Linda Johnson and husband Joey of North Wilkesboro; a son, Alan Kilby and wife Mary of Millers Creek; four sisters, Wilma Waddell and late husband Donald, Delores Minton and late husband Junior, Betty Lou Gregory and late husband Hoover, and Kaye Lovette and husband John; five grandchildren, Tosha Brown and husband Joey, Presley Kilby and wife Wendy, Charity Shell and husband Justin, Joshua Johnson and wife Jackie, and Chad Harrison and wife Aspen; and 11 great-grandchildren, Magen Brown, Braxton Brown, Caleb Brown, Alan Kilby, Tynnleigh Kilby, Blaine Shell, Eli Shell, Tate Shell, Jocelyn Johnson, Arrecina Harrison, and Zaiden Harrison.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Welcome Home Baptist Church, in the Cricket Community, with Mr. Gary Waters officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; the American Cancer Society, PO Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or the March of Dimes Foundation, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.