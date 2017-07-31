Carol Jenkins, 73, of Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Jenkins was born August 16, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Crowson David Wike and Ila Dellinger Wike.

She had worked in the furniture industry, as a seamstress, and was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Carol was a very multi-talented individual who was well read, and had a gift for painting, photography, and gardening.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Todd Jenkins; two sisters, Lillian Wike and Clara Hensley; and three brothers, James, Kenneth and Darrell Wike.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, James Jenkins of the home; a daughter, Terri Jenkins of Kingsland, Georgia; a granddaughter, Shelley Bradshaw and husband Scott of Bethlehem; two great-grandchildren, Aleigh and Taylor Bradshaw of Bethlehem; a sister, Kathy Wike Gant of Taylorsville; and three brothers, Jerry Wike and wife Kay, Roger Wike and wife Laura, and Gene Wike and wife Debbie, all of Taylorsville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Jenkins Family.