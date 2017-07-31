, 88, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at her residence.

Born October 14, 1928, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Alberta and Arthur Leroy Frye.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilmer Watson Gwaltney, four brothers, and three sisters.

A member of Bethlehem Church of God, she spent most of her career serving the children in the Alexander County School system, but her greatest accomplishment was the ministry of being a retired minister’s wife.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Gwaltney of Granite Falls; her son, Dennis Gwaltney of Hickory; and her grandson, Gordon Gwaltney of Michigan.

The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Bethlehem Church of God, with Bishop Stewart P. Lankford officiating. A private burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, from 3 – 4:00 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Bethlehem Church of God, PO Box 6324, Bethlehem Station, Hickory, NC 28603; or Caldwell County Hospice, 526 Pine Mtn. Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home, in Hickory, is serving the family of Dorothy Ellen Frye Gwaltney and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.