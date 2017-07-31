Kenneth Eugene Donovan, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017 at his residence.

Born on January 24, 1930, in New York, he was a member of Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. Kenneth honorably served our country in the US Navy. Before retirement, he worked for Bethlehem Steel.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Roswita Donovan; sons, Kevin, Bill, and Stan; daughters, Sarah, Sally, and Virginia; brothers, Dennis, Mike, Jerry, and Ed; and sisters, Mary, Jan, Pat, Lillian, Nancy, and Sandy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Paul Sink officiating. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Parkway.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

