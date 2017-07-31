Lula Mae Hammer, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn.

Miss Hammer was born April 11, 1928, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Isaac Leroy Hammer and Amanda Hefner Hammer.

She had worked as a secretary and bookkeeper before retiring, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, having traveled all over the world. She also enjoyed playing Rook and had been a member of several Rook clubs.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie M. Hammer; and three brothers, Cyril Lee Hammer, Kennith Floyd Hammer, and Howell William Hammer.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Shelby H. Woodward of Wilmington, and Martha H. Aikman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; three brothers, J. L. Hammer and wife Evelyn, and Fred K. Hammer, all of Taylorsville, and Stephen N. Hammer and wife Nancy of Jasper, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Pastor Ray Ohlendorf will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Local Lupus Alliance, W436 Sunshine Drive, Stoddard, WI 54658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

