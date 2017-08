TAG SALE IN THE COUNTRY — Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1620 Berea Church Quincy Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Presented by Alexander Estate Sales of NC. See estatesales.net for more information.