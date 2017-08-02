Geraldine “Jerri” Chapman, 80, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at her residence.

She entered into life on April 29, 1937, the daughter of the late William Curlee and Tessie Estel Robinette Chapman. Jerri was a member at Little River Baptist Church and attended Winkler’s Grove Baptist, in Hickory.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Derek Chapman of the home; her daughter, Benji Chapman of Stony Point; sisters, Rita Crouch of Taylorsville, Patricia Neely of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Alma Sizemore of Hickory; and brothers, Stanley Chapman of Jasper, Georgia, Nick Chapman of Hickory, and Roy Chapman of Fairview.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dale Faulkenberry and Rev. Paul Deal officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the DAV Post 84 of Taylorsville at 582 Carrigan Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to the Wounded Warrior Project at 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.

