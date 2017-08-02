LEGAL NOTICES

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Luda Elder Wallace, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May 15, 2107.

SCOTT ALLEN GEORGE

1644 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-17p

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP1

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY WILLIAM J WASHINGTON AND STEPHANIE M. WASHINGTON DATED SEPTEMBER 29, 2006 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 501 AT PAGE 2079 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on August 11, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing railroad spike in the centerline of S.R. 1491, being the common corner with Kennit D. Linney property, said spike being located South 74 deg. 35 min. 26 sec. East 32.04 feet from a railroad spike in the centerline of S.R.1491; and running thence with Linney property, North 9 deg. 18 min. 18 sec. East 146.54 feet to a new iron pin at a bent 1/2 inch pipe, common corner with Gerald L. Miller; thence with Miller property South 74 deg. 39 min. 31 sec. East 218.07 feet to an existing 1/2 inch pipe near a power pole, a common corner with the properties of Gerald L. Miller, Lessie L. Miller, and William R. Miller; thence with William R. Miller property, South 16 deg. 45 min. 18 sec. West 145.60 feet to a new pk nail in the centerline of S.R. 1491, said pk nail being located North 74 deg. 41 min. 27 sec. West 113.74 feet from an existing railroad spike in the centerline of S.R. 1491; thence continuing with said centerline North 74 deg. 42 min. 30 sec. West 31.16 feet to an existing railroad spike in the centerline; thence continuing with said centerline North 74 deg. 42 min. 30 sec. West 167.91 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, according to a survey prepared for William Washington, dated April 7, 2006, by Raymond T. Buckner, Jr., Professional Land Surveyor. The above described property is Subject, HOWEVER, to an existing 30 foot road easement for the purpose of ingress and egress for the properties of Gerald L. Miller and Lessie L. Miller along its Eastern boundary line as shown on the above mentioned plat. Also the above described property is SUBJECT to the right-of-way for S.R. 1491.

And Being more commonly known as: 1983 Hill River Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are William Jarez Washington and Stephanie Miller Washington.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is July 21, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-079589

aug2-17c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Van Tarlton, Sr., aka Robert Van Tarlton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 5415 Rambling Road, Greensboro, NC 27490 on or before the 20th day of October, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of June, 2017.

Susan Tarlton Marshall,

Executrix of the Estate of Robert Van Tarlton, Sr., aka Robert Van Tarlton

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

aug2-17c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Bettie Sue Adams Ledford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of July, 2017.

JIMMIE LEDFORD

60 M & J Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug2-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Opal Watts Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of July, 2017.

DAVA HARRINGTON FUNKE

127 Timberlake Circle

Inman, SC 29349

executrix

aug2-17p