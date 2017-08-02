Matthew Stephen Keeney, 51, of White Pine Lane, Hiddenite, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Keeney was born August 29, 1965, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the son of Thelma Lucille Adkins Keeney of Shady Springs, West Virginia, and the late Roger Patrick Keeney.

He had worked as a dispatcher at Mitchell Gold.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Angela Lynn Wood Keeney of Hiddenite; a step-daughter, Alicia Farmer of West Virginia; a step-son, Dakota Farmer of Taylorsville; and a brother, Andrew Keeney of Coal City, West Virginia.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

