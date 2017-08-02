Voting open in 4th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards



It’s baaaaack! Readers can once again tell The Times which restaurant has the best cheeseburger in Alexander County. Or help decide who’s the best barber, electrician, or mechanic. What’s your favorite school, church, or civic club? You can cast your vote for all these and more in the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards with the special Readers’ Choice ballot ad on Page 12B in our Aug. 2 issue or at this link on the Alexander County EDC website.

This local awards program is being sponsored by the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times with the objective of promoting local businesses in Alexander County and supporting the EDC’s “Buy Local” campaign.

The awards survey contains approximately 98 blanks in which residents can vote for their favorite businesses. Categories include: Dining Out; Having Fun; Professional Services; Community Favorite; Shopping; Health & Wellness; Financial; Automotive; and Out-of-County Favorites.

“This awards program is the perfect opportunity to vote for your favorite businesses, and help promote them to others,” said Gary Herman, Small Business Development Coordinator for the EDC. “This goes hand-in-hand with the EDC’s ‘Buy Local’ campaign as we strive to make our residents more aware of the importance of supporting our local merchants.”

The survey will run for five weeks with a deadline of Monday, September 4, 2017. The survey will be available online at www.AlexanderEDC.org/survey, or you can find the survey in each issue of The Taylorsville Times (full page or an insert) through August 30. Those who complete the paper survey in the newspaper should mail it to: Alexander County EDC, Attn: Awards, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or drop off at The Taylorsville Times office, located at 24 East Main Avenue.

You could win $50 for telling us your favorite places to shop!

To help encourage participation in the Reader’s Choice Awards, three random survey respondents will be chosen during the contest and will win $50 each. Surveys should be as complete as possible (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win).

After the September 4 deadline, survey results will be compiled and the winning businesses will be presented with a framed certificate. The results will be available in a special tabloid publication in The Taylorsville Times.