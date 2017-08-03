Eleanor Virginia “Ginny” Suydam, 91, of Stable Brook Lane, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Suydam was born January 5, 1926, in Ringoes, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Stewart Salter and Doris Meeker Salter.

Some of the jobs she had earlier in life included working at the telephone company, selling Avon, volunteering for the Red Cross, cleaning houses, and working at the Robert Hall Store.

In the past, she enjoyed making crafts, sewing, caning chairs, and making quilts. She loved going to Healthy Bones while living in New Jersey. She enjoyed being with her family.

Ginny was a lifetime member of the Quarkertown Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary and Eastern Star. She was a member of the Carson Chapel Methodist Church. While growing up, she enjoyed singing in the Children’s Choir of the Flemington Presbyterian Church. Her favorite holiday was Christmas.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Pete” Leroy Suydam, Jr.; and a step-father, John Barber.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Gail Drunkenmiller and husband Tom of Taylorsville, and Bonnie Baker and husband Daniel of Covington, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Ethan Baker and Mikaileigh Baker, both of Covington, Pennsylvania; a half-sister, Christina Harp of Lititz, Pennsylvania; and a step-sister, Kathryn Demott and husband Kenneth of Flemington, New Jersey.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Holcombe Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ 08822. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Quakertown, New Jersey. Calling hours will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 644, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Suydam Family with local arrangements.