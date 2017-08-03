Eleanor Virginia “Ginny” Suydam, 91, of Stable Brook Lane, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Suydam was born January 5, 1926, in Ringoes, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Stewart Salter and Doris Meeker Salter. She was a member of the Carson Chapel Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include, two daughters, Gail Drunkenmiller of Taylorsville, and Bonnie Baker of Covington, Pennsylvania; a half-sister, Christina Harp of Lititz, Pennsylvania; and a step-sister, Kathryn Demott of Flemington, New Jersey.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Holcombe Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ 08822. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Quakertown, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 644, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

