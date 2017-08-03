Water Main Break Repaired In Alexander Aug. 3



Water customers along Church Road and Rink Dam Road in Alexander were experiencing low or no water flow on Thursday, August 3, 2017, due to a water main break in that area, according to Alexander County Emergency Services Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Earle. Customers on Rink Dam Road had low water pressure and customers on Church Road had no water pressure, said Earle.

City of Hickory water crews worked to repair the break, which was completed about 3:30 p.m. August 3.