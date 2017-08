James (Skip) Harris, Jr., 61, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

He graduated from Alexander Central High School in 1974.

Survivors include his mother, Sadie Nance Porter of Taylorsville; his wife, Diana Harris of Taylorsville; two sisters, Sherry and Sandy Harris of Taylorsville; and his brother, Michael Harris of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be held at the Hiddenite Center at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017.