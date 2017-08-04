Roberta Elaine Teague Goble, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, in Shaire Center, Lenoir. Born, as an only child, to the late Clyde Louis and Belle McLeod Teague, on Dec. 10, 1931, in Alexander County, she was a graduate of Wingate University, Lenoir Rhyne University, and Appalachian State University. Having taught elementary school for many years in North Carolina, she was a pianist and violinist. She was an encourager, sharing cards and letters with anyone needing a lift. She was very active in children’s ministries and had a passions for Christian Missions. She enjoyed her flowers greatly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Otha “Bill” Goble and one infant daughter; Mary Ruth Goble.

She is survived by one son and a daughter, Stephen Goble (Beverly), of Raleigh, and Elizabeth Goble Bell (Lee), of Hudson. Three grandchildren, Heath Powell (Nicole) of Winterville, NC, Whitney Benfield, Winston-Salem, and Nick Benfield, Taylorsville. Two great-grandchildren, survive, Aubrey Elizabeth and Luke William Powell, both of Winterville.

Visitation was held on Monday, August 7, 2017, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with funeral services at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Mark Morris officiated. Burial followed in the Mt. Herman Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the International Mission Board, Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681 or the Alzheimers Association, Alz.Org.