Roger Dale Kerley, 63, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on March 22, 1954, the son of the late Lexo J. and Cecil Brown Kerley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Tracy Marie Kerley; children, Eric, Tina, Christopher, John Paul, and Joseph; and sister, Joan Kerley Looper.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Jason Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society c/o Kendra Dyson at 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.