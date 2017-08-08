Kenneth Wyatt Nester, 73, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Nester was born June 1, 1944, in Richmond, Virginia, the son of the late Archie Wyatt Nester and Elizabeth Smith Nester.

He had worked as a welder and was a member of North Narrows Tabernacle in Virginia. Kenneth was an avid baseball card collector as well as various other antiques.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Wood Nester.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Cheryl Harless of Pearisburg, Virginia, Carol Fritz and husband Denny of Taylorsville; two sons, Travis Nester, and Kenneth Nester and wife Pam, all of Taylorsville; four sisters, Bonnie Crisp and husband Sam of Pulaski, Virginia, Cindy Dalton and husband Rocky of Ivanhoe, Virginia, Teresa Nester of Pulaski, Virginia, and Linda St. Clair and husband Michael of Narrows, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Nester Family.