LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

14 CvD 155

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. HEIRS AT LAW OF CARL RAYMOND ICENHOUR and HEIRS AT LAW OF BILY ROY ICENHOUR, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 24, 2017, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake found in place, said iron stake being the South-west corner of Larry Williams in the line of Lonabell D. Jolly, and, runs thence North 86° 09′ 13° West 154.57 feet to an existing iron, corner of Billy Icenhour; thence with his line North 08° 11′ 25″ East 396.63 feet to an existing iron; thence North 02° 54′ 50″ East 30.00 feet to an. iron; thence North 72° 45′ 02° East 230.92 feet to an iron in the line of Billy Icenhour; thence South 26° 25′ 02″ West 196.26 feet to an existing-iron; thence South 06° 29′ 16″ West 327.72 feet with the line of Larry Williams to the BEGINNING, containing 1.66 acres.

Title reference is made to deed from Floyd Junior Icenhour to Floyd Junior Icenhour and wife, Marie Icenhour, dated October 27, 1988, and recorded in Book 293, page 703, this being a portion of the lands therein conveyed.

Being the identical property as set out in Deed Book 369, Page 1296, Alexander County Registry, and identified as Parcel ID # 0061806.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 14 day of July, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

aug16-17c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jay Clyde Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

JANET FOX BARRIGER

654 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug30-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Deal Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2017.

PENNELOPE SIPE COSTNER

2181 Bethel Church Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

executrix

aug30-17p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Amimarie Catherine Fletcher, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2017.

ANGELITA DANETTE BROWN

985 Lindsay Bebber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

aug30-17p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of ROBERT ERNEST TOWNSEND, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of August, 2017.

KELLY LINN TOWNSEND

506 Players Ridge Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

aug30-17c

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Mark Anthony Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of July, 2107.

JUSTIN WAYNE ELDER

2604 East Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

JUDY GREENE ELDER

49 Florest Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug23-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of James Milton Berdine, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of July, 2107.

EMILY BERDINE GRAY

P.O. Box 2003

14-B Davie Circle

Chapel Hill, NC 27515

executrix

aug23-17p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Luda Elder Wallace, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May 15, 2107.

SCOTT ALLEN GEORGE

1644 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-17p