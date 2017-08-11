Ophelia Martin, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday evening, August 11, 2017, at Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on October 18, 1927, in Alexander County, daughter of Dewey and Nola Bowman. She was a lifelong resident of Alexander County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

While she will be greatly missed, the profound influence of her sweet and gracious spirit will live on in the lives of many. We praise the Lord that she is now walking with her Heavenly Father.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Plato Martin.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dawn Rudisill and husband Gary Rudisill of Taylorsville, Amy Briggs and husband Martin Briggs of Taylorsville, Kenneth Martin and wife Anita Martin of Raleigh, and Lisa Spelce and husband Keith Spelce of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Jodi Speaks and husband Garrett Speaks of Taylorsville, Justin Spelce and wife Courtney Spelce of Taylorsville, Anna Hagner and husband Kyle Hagner of Lynchburg, Virginia, Jessica Parker and husband Brian Parker of Taylorsville, Emily Odom and husband Michael Odom of Winston-Salem, Shana Davis of Taylorsville, Molly Suits and husband Travis Suits of Boone, and Jordan Spelce of Taylorsville; her great-grandchildren, Christine Speaks, Hailey Hagner, Blake Parker, Harper Hagner, Holden Speaks, and precious twins to arrive in February 2018 (whom granny has proclaimed to be boys!); her sisters, Cecil Chapman of Taylorsville, and Allene Harrington of Granite Falls; and her brother, Marshall Bowman of Conover.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at Liledoun Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Liledoun Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

