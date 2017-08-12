Amos Nathan White, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on June 10, 1930, in Alexander County, son of the late Richard White and Alice Barnes White.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lottie Deal White; brothers, Oren and Richard White; and his sister, Wilma Enis.

Mr. White grew up on a farm in Alexander County and later served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Christian and member of the World Wide Church of God.

He began working in the dry cleaning business during the 1940’s and began working for Lenoir Dry Cleaners during the 1950’s, before purchasing the business in 1988. It is still family owned and operated today.

His happiest moments were when he was with his family for holidays and birthdays. Music was a huge part of his life. He enjoyed classic country music and he played his guitar every day. He loved to bird hunt with his dogs and, in his early work career, he was known to have pressed 80 pairs of pants in an hour just so he could leave early to bird hunt.

He is survived by his sons, Steve White and friend Elaine, and Mike White and wife Freida; a brother, Lewis White; grandchildren, Wesley White and wife Cynthia, Phillip White and wife Jamie, Melissa White Byrd and husband Douglas, and Heather White Teague and husband Henry; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte White; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mr. White’s life will be held in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Mark White officiating. Interment will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be: Wesley White, Phillip White, Douglas Byrd, Tim White, Henry Teague, Aaron Deal, Derrick Deal, Dennis Deal, and Cole Hudgens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, NC 28645.

