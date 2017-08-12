Edna Barnes Stephens, 88, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Abernathy Laurels.

She was born July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late James (Jim) Barnes and Espie Elder Barnes. She was a proud member of Salem Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Edward Stephens; a brother, James Clyde Barnes; sisters, Alice Barnes Bentley, Jettie Barnes, Lavinia Marie Barnes, and Betty Barnes Martin; brothers-in-law, Ray E. Bentley and Brady W. Martin; nephew, Edward Ronnie Bentley; and nephew-in-law, R. Stuart Hampton.

Although Edna and Bill didn’t have children, they considered her nephews and nieces their children.

She is survived by two nephews, Terry W. Barnes and wife Carolyn of Statesville, and Scott B. Martin and wife Vicki of Taylorsville; nieces, Faye B. Hampton of Taylorsville, Beth Mize and husband Roscoe of China Grove, Kathy B. Eggers, Donna M. Johnson and husband Jeff, and Lynn Barnes and husband Allen Auton, all of Taylorsville; a number of great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Lorene M. Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Salem Lutheran Church, and the funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Gaven M. Mize, great-nephew, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salem Lutheran Church at 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

