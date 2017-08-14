Carmen Belinda Dority Peterson, 60, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 14, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on January 23, 1957, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Stanley Dubose and Elvina Pauline Kurd Dority. Carmen had worked for Fairmont Furniture as a sewer. She was a member at Refuge Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 45 years, Randy Darrell Peterson of the home; sons, Darren, Shaine and Brent Peterson, all of Taylorsville; a daughter, Dia Davidson of Taylorsville; sisters, Shelia Barger and Evelyn Day, both of Hickory; and a brother, Danny Deal of Hickory.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2017, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow, in the chapel, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Darrin Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.