Deborah Kay Phillips, 59, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born September 4, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Sherrill and Dimple Sherill.

The Memorial will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2017, at Smyrna Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.

