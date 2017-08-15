Rocky Orr, 76, of Pengrove Drive, Stony Point, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Orr was born November 21, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late Floyd Clifford Orr and Sybol Irene Groves Orr.

Prior to retiring in Stony Point, he had worked in sales of construction equipment throughout California. Rocky was an avid golfer, and was a family man. He loved keeping up with technology, having spent many hours researching and studying all the latest gadgets.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathleen Orr Harvey; three daughters, Christine Jafarkhani and husband Bob of Gastonia, Tonna Caldwell of Taylorsville, and Shanna Hagee and husband Scott of Hickory; a son, Mitchel Orr of Tustin, California; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Roberta King of Missouri, Judith Storman and husband Hector, Terry Orr, and Elaine Carr and husband Lyle, all of California; and a brother, Daniel Orr of California.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the home, 47 Pengrove Drive, Stony Point, NC 28678.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

