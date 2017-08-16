Linda Wheat Womack, 68, of Two Jimmy’s Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Womack was born April 30, 1949, in McKean County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Betty Waltz Hendrickson.

She had worked as a secretary for Department of Social Services and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed making jewelry, and was an avid animal lover.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mark Womack of the home; and a sister, Beverly Hendrickson Odland.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Lung Association, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Ste. 1425, Washington, DC 20004.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

