Short planned power outage set Aug. 17 in Bethlehem & Ellendale

Duke Energy crews will be conducting a short-notice planned outage the evening of Thursday, August 17, beginning at 11:00 p.m. The outage is scheduled to last approximately hour. This outage is necessary in order to be able to complete substation maintenance work and transfer of load at the Bethlehem substation.

Areas affected by this outage will be along both sides of NC 127 from 40th Ave Dr NE to Hwy 90. Approximately 3,300 customers will be affected by this outage.

Customers with valid phone numbers listed on their Duke Energy accounts were to be notified by phone on Tuesday (Aug. 15) and Wednesday (Aug. 16) evenings.