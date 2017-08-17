Geraldine M. Keaton, 89, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born May 19, 1928, daughter of the late Christopher Columbus and Beulah Morrison Wellman. Before her retirement, she was employed by Shurtape Technologies and was a certified CNA. She was a member of Philadelphia UMC, where she served on the usher board and was a choir member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee “Bud” Keaton; a son, Robert Keaton; and grandson, Jonathan Keaton; along with five siblings.

Geraldine is survived by a son, Michael Keaton and wife May of Stockbridge, Georgia; three daughters, Cathy Keaton of Raleigh, Brenda K. Wasson and husband Garry of Durham, Wanda K. Howell and husband Norman of Taylorsville, Michelle Keaton-Barrow and husband Frank of Garner, and Jean Mayes and husband James of Taylorsville; two sisters, Mary Catherine Hodges and Christine Dye of Stony Point; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Philadelphia UMC, 4165 Old Mtn. Road, Stony Point. Rev. Kristy Burnette will officiate. Burial will be in Philadelphia UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm – 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Keaton Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Geraldine Keaton.