Phyllis Rose Kerley Patterson, 86, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her home.

Born on April 11, 1931, in Hiddenite, she was the daughter of the late Donald Leeper Kerley and Hazel Wingler Kerley. She was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church.

Mrs. Patterson was a graduate of Hiddenite High School and North Wilkesboro School of Beauty Culture. She was an avid seamstress, golfer, wine connoisseur, and dressed with fashion.

She was married to her loving husband, DeWhitt Patterson Jr. for 52 years, until his death on September 19, 2002.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Leigh Patterson of Banner Elk; a son, Patrick DeWhitt Patterson of Homestead, Florida; a sister, Coleen K. Hendren of Hiddenite; and two brothers, Buford Kerley of Statesville, and Lyndell Kerley of Johnson City, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends at Nicholson Funeral Home, of Statesville, on Wednesday evening, August 23, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 24, at 12:00 p.m., at Hiddenite Cemetery, with Dr. Jack Causley officiating.

The family offers its appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Iredell County, as well as her personal caregivers, for the kind and loving care they gave Phyllis.

Memorials are suggested in her name to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625 or online at https://www.hoic.org/donate_form.asp.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Phyllis K. Patterson Family.