Clifford Elmore Fox, 86, of Black Oak Ridge Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Mr. Fox was born August 16, 1931, in Alexander County, the son of the late Jacob Roy Fox and Lona Bowman Fox.

He had worked as a foreman in the upholstery department at Broyhill Furniture before retiring. Clifford also worked in construction and later at the ABC store in Taylorsville.

He was an US Army veteran, who had served in the Korean Conflict, and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Clifford always liked motorcycles, horses, car racing, bird hunting, and traveling, especially going on cruises.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Bowman Fox.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Joan Teague Fox of the home; a son, Cheney Fox of Taylorsville; a step-son, Cameron Cox of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Dustin Fox and wife Ali, Deandra Fox, and Seth Fox, all of Taylorsville; three step-granddaughters, Kristin Hoopes of Stony Point, Natalie Wine of Bethlehem, and Caitlin Cox of Claremont; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Kindola Ford of Taylorsville; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Fox of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2017 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors to be accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Kenny Mecimore, Rick Dagenhart, David Dagenhart, Kevin Dagenhart, Bobby Sipe, and Michael Horrocks.

Memorials may be made to: St. Luke Lutheran Church Parsonage Fund, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

