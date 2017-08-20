Ruby Franz Barger, 80, of the Bethlehem Area, Granite Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on June 5, 1937, in Warlick County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lillian Franz.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 41 years, Joe Barger of the home; a son, Kelvin Lankford of California; a brother, George Franz of Indiana; and a sister, Irene Plassmeier of Indiana.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Teague Munday Family Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.