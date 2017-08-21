Ethel Mae Bailey, 78, of Henry Rose Drive, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mrs. Bailey was born August 5, 1939, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Arther Gregory and Earnestine Hill.

She had worked as a CNA at Valley Nursing Center and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Ethel was a member of the Senior Choir and was a former usher at Mt Carmel. She really enjoyed studying and reading her Bible. She was very fond of Coca-Cola, having one in her hand nearly anytime you saw her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Lackey and Hazel Gregory; a brother, Henry Gregory; and a foster sister, Allean Icenhour.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Rejohnnica Clark and husband John of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, LaKeylah Melendez and husband Edwin, Ayala Shook and husband Matthew, Janae Bailey, Ezeekiel Bailey, Ariah Clark, and Johndre Bailey-Clark, all of Taylorsville; four great-grandchildren; two foster sisters, Lisa Brown and husband Jesse, and Johnnie Shuford, all of Taylorsville; and a brother, Junior Hill and wife Linda of Taylorsville.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Rev. Kevin Ussery will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

