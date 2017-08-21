Aaron Franklin Hart, 45, of Harmony, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on November 29, 1971, in Cabarrus County, son of Kathy Joann Smith. He was employed by Piedmont Forklift Handling, Inc. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Harmony Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kathy Joann Smith, and step-dad, Nelson L. Smith, and his wife, Dianne Hart, of the home; a son, Stephen Hart and wife Mary of Statesville; step-children, Matthew Yonce (Amanda) of Statesville, William McAlister (Logen) of Jacksonville, and Colby McAlister of Harmony; a step-daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Dusty) of California; a brother, Stephen Thomas Hart (LaWanna) of Stony Point; a step-sister, Amanda Twiehaus (John) of Taylorsville; and four step-grandchildren, Summer Wood and Penelope Wilson of California, and Cayden and Weston Yonce of Statesville.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 24, 2017, at South River Baptist Church, 2659 South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, with Dr. Chris Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

