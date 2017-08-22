HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Significant income – part time. Because our products work, because they’re easy to share, there’s opportunity for income on your timeline, simply share our products. Our compensation provides immediate income or long-term residual, Simple but powerful, our Independent Consultants prove it. Michael Bell @ 843-729-6230, emichaelbell@gmail.com, Let’s get started.

First Baptist Church CDC is looking for a full time and a part time teacher’s assistant. Please come by and fill out an application. Must have TB test proof and a current NCDCDEE Criminal Background Check approval letter to begin work. 828-632-7859.

Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon through Friday 9 am to 5 pm, every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 40 – 45 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.