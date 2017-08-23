LEGAL NOTICES

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Eleanor Virginia Suydam, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2017.

GAIL S. DRUCKENMILLER

238 Country Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Mary Barlowe Orren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2017.

JAMES MAX BARLOWE

54 Summer Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

DANNY RAY ORREN

212 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executors

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Vera Beach Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of August, 2017.

RUTH GAIL LOWE BUMGARNER

155 Chester White Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Russell Reeves White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of August, 2017.

BETTY MARTIN WHITE

P.O. Box 1141

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jay Clyde Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

JANET FOX BARRIGER

654 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Deal Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2017.

PENNELOPE SIPE COSTNER

2181 Bethel Church Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

executrix

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Amimarie Catherine Fletcher, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2017.

ANGELITA DANETTE BROWN

985 Lindsay Bebber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of ROBERT ERNEST TOWNSEND, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of August, 2017.

KELLY LINN TOWNSEND

506 Players Ridge Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Mark Anthony Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of July, 2107.

JUSTIN WAYNE ELDER

2604 East Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

JUDY GREENE ELDER

49 Florest Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of James Milton Berdine, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of July, 2107.

EMILY BERDINE GRAY

P.O. Box 2003

14-B Davie Circle

Chapel Hill, NC 27515

executrix

