LEGAL NOTICES
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Eleanor Virginia Suydam, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 17th day of August, 2017.
GAIL S. DRUCKENMILLER
238 Country Farm Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
sep13-17p
************
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Mary Barlowe Orren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 17th day of August, 2017.
JAMES MAX BARLOWE
54 Summer Lane
Stony Point, NC 28678
DANNY RAY ORREN
212 York Road
Stony Point, NC 28678
executors
sep13-17p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Vera Beach Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 16th day of August, 2017.
RUTH GAIL LOWE BUMGARNER
155 Chester White Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
sep13-17p
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Russell Reeves White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of August, 2017.
BETTY MARTIN WHITE
P.O. Box 1141
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
sep6-17p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jay Clyde Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of August, 2017.
JANET FOX BARRIGER
654 Northwood Park
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
aug30-17p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Deal Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 4th day of August, 2017.
PENNELOPE SIPE COSTNER
2181 Bethel Church Rd.
Moravian Falls, NC 28654
executrix
aug30-17p
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Amimarie Catherine Fletcher, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of August, 2017.
ANGELITA DANETTE BROWN
985 Lindsay Bebber Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
aug30-17p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of ROBERT ERNEST TOWNSEND, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of August, 2017.
KELLY LINN TOWNSEND
506 Players Ridge Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
OR
M. Elizabeth Williams
Attorney at Law
The Williams Law Firm, PLLC
PO Box 3739
Hickory, NC 28603
executor
aug30-17c
************
CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Mark Anthony Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 11th day of July, 2107.
JUSTIN WAYNE ELDER
2604 East Broad Street
Statesville, NC 28625
JUDY GREENE ELDER
49 Florest Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
aug23-17p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of James Milton Berdine, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of July, 2107.
EMILY BERDINE GRAY
P.O. Box 2003
14-B Davie Circle
Chapel Hill, NC 27515
executrix
aug23-17p