Joanne R. Clarke, 79, died on Friday, August 25, 2017 in Catawba Valley Medical Center.

From her birth in Potter County, Pennsylvania on January 19, 1938 to her death on Friday, August 25, 2017, she nourished people around her with Love and Faith and her doors were always open.

She is survived by David, her husband of 60 years, seven biological children, and a multitude of foster children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Joanne touched are invited to the Little River Community Building, 2144 Little River Church Road, Taylorsville, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 1, 2017, to reminisce, grieve, support and, of course, just chat.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.