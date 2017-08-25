Margaret Ann Johnson Hendrick, 85, of Miller Street, Conover, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 25, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Hendrick was born September 13, 1931, in Raleigh, the daughter of the late Lee Morris Johnson and Fannie Allene Coates.

Margaret had attended Cathedral Latin High School, on Hillsborough Street, in Raleigh. She was an Associate with Raleigh Office Supply, as an Administrative Assistant, and was of the Christian faith.

Margaret was a gentle soul with a loving spirit, and was a blessing to her family and to all who knew or met her. A faithful wife and loving mother, she generated warmth and light in the busy Hendrick home. She possessed a faithful and unconditional love that befits a true child of God, and she will be missed more than words can express.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald (Don) Hendrick; a son, Leslie Thomas Hendrick; a sister, Mary Grace Johnson Mills; and two brothers, William Morris Johnson and Charles Frederick Johnson.

Those left to honor her memory include three daughters, Tanya Hall and husband John of the home, Kelly Morea and husband Bill of Florence, Mississippi, and Glenda Hendrick of Conover; two sons, Tim Hendrick and wife Debbie of Windber, Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Hendrick and wife Lynda of West, Mississippi; a sister, Betty Johnson of Raleigh; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: National Alzheimer’s Association.

