Bobbie-Jean Barnes Odom, 47, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 26, 2017 after an automobile accident.

She was born on May 4, 1970, the daughter of the late Mary Ann Carrie Barnes. Bobbie-Jean had previously worked for Walmart in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Carrie Barnes Sumpter, and Jonathan and Ronald Dale Odom, all of Bethlehem.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and a Celebration of Life Service will follow, at 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will be with the family.

